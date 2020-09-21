Bollywood’s leading fashion designer is Pakistan’s Faraz Manan

Faraz Manan has become a favourite for all B-Town divas including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

Notable fashion designer, Faraz Manan is a prominent name in not just Pakistan but has taken the lead as one of the most sought-after brands in all of South Asia, including Bollywood.

The fashion icon has become a favourite for all B-Town divas who have been getting their hands on his pieces and representing his brand.

Throwback photos of the designer rubbing shoulders with Kareena Kapoor have also been making rounds on social media where the two stars got together for dinner along with other friends.

Speaking about his close ties with the Veere Di Wedding actor, Manan told Khaleej Times in an earlier interview: “Working with Kareena (Kapoor) has been great! We are good friends now, and have a blast working together. She is perfectly suited for my brand’s aesthetics and carries the outfits well.”

“She has also been the face of our Crescent Lawn collection for the past couple of years, and is something of a muse to me,” he added.

Manan’s designer bridal wear has been worn by the likes of Sridevi, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many others.