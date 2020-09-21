close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 21, 2020

Turkish star Cavit Çetin and Pakistani actress Sadia Khan follow each other on Instagram

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 21, 2020
Turkish star Cavit Çetin and Pakistani actress Sadia Khan start following each other on Instagram

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, who recently visited Islamabad, and Pakistani star Sadia Khan have started following each other on Instagram.

According to reports, Cavit Çetin, who portrays the role of Dogan Alp (Roshaan) in Dirilis: Ertugrul started following famed model and actress Sadia Khan after his recent visit to Pakistan.

Sadia Khan also follows the Turkish star.

Cavit Çetin recently visited Pakistan and received love from his fans.

Before Cavit Çetin and Sadia, Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan had started following Pakistani singer and actress Ayesha Omar on the photo-video sharing platform.

Fans see friendship of Pakistani and Turkish stars on social media as a good indication for the showbiz industry of both the countries.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz