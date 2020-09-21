Emmys 2020: From 'Schitt's Creek' to 'Succession', here's a full list of winners

As the Primetime Emmy Awards finally happening in a COVID-imapcted show, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood have gathered to celebrate the past year in television.
The event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel saw Schitt’s Creek break a record and bag nine Emmys while Watchmen also followed suit with four notable accolades.
As the awards ceremony is presently underway, here’s a list of winners in key categories so far:
-Best Limited Series:
- Watchmen –Winner
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
-Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True –Winner
- Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
- Paul Mescal - Normal People
- Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
-Best Actress, Limited Series of TV Movie
- Regina King for Watchmen –Winner
- Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
- Shira Haas - Unorthodox
- Octavia Spencer - Self Made
- Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere
-Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Watchmen –Winner
- Jovan Adepo - Watchmen
- Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
- Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen
- Dylan McDermott - Hollywood
- Jim Parsons - Hollywood
-Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Uzo Aduba for Mrs. America –Winner
- Toni Collette - Unbelievable
- Margo Martindale - Mrs. America
- Jean Smart - Watchmen
- Holland Taylor - Hollywood
- Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America
-Best Comedy
- Schitt’s Creek – Winner
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- What We Do in the Shadows
-Best Actor, Comedy
- Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek –Winner
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Don Cheadle - Black Monday
- Ted Danson - The Good Place
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
-Best Actress Comedy
- Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek –Winner
- Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini - Dead to Me
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
-Best Supporting Actor, Comedy
- Daniel Levy for Schitt’s Creek–Winner
- Mahershala Ali - Ramy
- Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
- Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- William Jackson Harper - The Good Place
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
-Best Supporting Actress, Comedy
- Annie Murphy for Schitt’s Creek–Winner
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- D’Arcy Carden - The Good Place
- Betty Gilpin - GLOW
- Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Yvonne Orji - Insecure
- Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
-Directing for a Comedy Series
- Schitt’s Creek – Happy Ending–Winner
- The Great - Pilot
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - It's Comedy or Cabbage
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Marvelous Radio
- Modern Family - Finale Part 2
- Ramy - Miakhalifa.mov
- Will & Grace - We Love Lucy
-Writing for a Comedy Series
- Schitt’s Creek – Happy Ending –Winner
- Schitt’s Creek – The Presidential Suite
- What Do We Do in the Shadows – Collaboration
- What Do We Do in the Shadows – Ghosts
- What Do We Do in the Shadows –On the Run
- The Good Place – Whenever You’re Ready
- The Great – The Great
-Drama Series
- Succession --Winner
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
-Best Actor for Drama Series
- Jeremy Strong – Succession -Winner
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
- Steve Carell - The Morning Show
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Billy Porter - Pose
-Best Actress for Drama Series
- Zendaya - Euphoria --Winner
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Sandra Oh- Killing Eve
-Best Supporting Actor for Drama Series
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show --Winner
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
-Best Supporting Actress for Drama Series
- Julia Garner - Ozark --Winner
- Helena Bonham Carter- The Crown
- Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
- Thandie Newton - Westworld
- Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
- Sarah Snookv - Succession
- Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
-Writing for a Drama Series
- Succession - This Is Not For Tears --Winner
- Better Call Saul - Bad Choice Road
- Better Call Saul - Bagman
- The Crown - Aberfan
- Ozark - All In
- Ozark - Boss Flight
- Ozark,- Fire Pink
-Best TV Movie
- American Son
- Bad Education
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
-Competition Program
- RuPaul’s Drag Race --Winner
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It!
- Top Chef
- The Voice
-Variety Talk Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver –Winner
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
-Host for a Reality or Competition Program
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer - Nailed It
- Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
- RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio - Top Chef
- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It
-Directing for a Drama Series
- Succession - Hunting --Winner
- The Crown - Cri de Coeur
- The Crown - Aberfan
- Homeland - Prisoners of War
- The Morning Show - The Interview
- Ozark - Fire Pink
- Ozark - Su Casa Es Mi Casa
- Succession - This Is Not For Tears
-Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
- Unorthodox –Winner
- Little Fires Everywhere - Find a Way
- Normal People - Episode 5
- Watchmen - It’s Summer And We’re Running Out of Time
- Watchmen - Little Fear of Lightning
- Watchmen - This Extraordinary Being
-Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
- Watchmen –This Extraordinary Being –Winner
- Mrs. America - Shirley
- Normal People - Episode 3
- Unbelievable - Episode 1
- Unorthodox - Part 1