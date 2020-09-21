Emmys 2020: From 'Schitt's Creek' to 'Succession', here's a full list of winners

As the Primetime Emmy Awards finally happening in a COVID-imapcted show, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood have gathered to celebrate the past year in television.

The event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel saw Schitt’s Creek break a record and bag nine Emmys while Watchmen also followed suit with four notable accolades.

As the awards ceremony is presently underway, here’s a list of winners in key categories so far:

-Best Limited Series:

Watchmen –Winner

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

-Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True –Winner

Jeremy Irons - Watchmen

Hugh Jackman - Bad Education

Paul Mescal - Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

-Best Actress, Limited Series of TV Movie

Regina King for Watchmen –Winner

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer - Self Made

Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere

-Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Watchmen –Winner

Jovan Adepo - Watchmen

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen

Dylan McDermott - Hollywood

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

-Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba for Mrs. America –Winner

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Margo Martindale - Mrs. America

Jean Smart - Watchmen

Holland Taylor - Hollywood

Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America

-Best Comedy

Schitt’s Creek – Winner

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

-Best Actor, Comedy

Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek –Winner

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

-Best Actress Comedy

Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek –Winner

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini - Dead to Me

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

-Best Supporting Actor, Comedy

Daniel Levy for Schitt’s Creek–Winner

Mahershala Ali - Ramy

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper - The Good Place

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

-Best Supporting Actress, Comedy

Annie Murphy for Schitt’s Creek–Winner

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden - The Good Place

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Yvonne Orji - Insecure

Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

-Directing for a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek – Happy Ending–Winner

The Great - Pilot

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - It's Comedy or Cabbage

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Marvelous Radio

Modern Family - Finale Part 2

Ramy - Miakhalifa.mov

Will & Grace - We Love Lucy

-Writing for a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek – Happy Ending –Winner

Schitt’s Creek – The Presidential Suite

What Do We Do in the Shadows – Collaboration

What Do We Do in the Shadows – Ghosts

What Do We Do in the Shadows –On the Run

The Good Place – Whenever You’re Ready

The Great – The Great

-Drama Series

Succession --Winner

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

-Best Actor for Drama Series

Jeremy Strong – Succession -Winner

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Steve Carell - The Morning Show

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Porter - Pose

-Best Actress for Drama Series

Zendaya - Euphoria --Winner

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sandra Oh- Killing Eve

-Best Supporting Actor for Drama Series

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show --Winner

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

-Best Supporting Actress for Drama Series

Julia Garner - Ozark --Winner

Helena Bonham Carter- The Crown

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

Sarah Snookv - Succession

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

-Writing for a Drama Series

Succession - This Is Not For Tears --Winner

Better Call Saul - Bad Choice Road

Better Call Saul - Bagman

The Crown - Aberfan

Ozark - All In

Ozark - Boss Flight

Ozark,- Fire Pink

-Best TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

-Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race --Winner

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

-Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver –Winner

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

-Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Nicole Byer - Nailed It

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio - Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It

-Directing for a Drama Series

Succession - Hunting --Winner

The Crown - Cri de Coeur

The Crown - Aberfan

Homeland - Prisoners of War

The Morning Show - The Interview

Ozark - Fire Pink

Ozark - Su Casa Es Mi Casa

Succession - This Is Not For Tears

-Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Unorthodox –Winner

Little Fires Everywhere - Find a Way

Normal People - Episode 5

Watchmen - It’s Summer And We’re Running Out of Time

Watchmen - Little Fear of Lightning

Watchmen - This Extraordinary Being

-Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special