Mon Sep 21, 2020
September 21, 2020

Emmys 2020: From 'Schitt's Creek' to 'Succession', here's a full list of winners

Mon, Sep 21, 2020
Emmys 2020: From 'Schitt's Creek' to 'Succession', here's a full list of winners

As the Primetime Emmy Awards finally happening in a COVID-imapcted show, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood have gathered to celebrate the past year in television.

The event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel saw Schitt’s Creek break a record and bag nine Emmys while Watchmen also followed suit with four notable accolades.

As the awards ceremony is presently underway, here’s a list of winners in key categories so far:

-Best Limited Series:

  • Watchmen –Winner
  • Little Fires Everywhere
  • Mrs. America
  • Unbelievable
  • Unorthodox

-Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True –Winner
  • Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
  • Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
  • Paul Mescal - Normal People
  • Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

-Best Actress, Limited Series of TV Movie

  • Regina King for Watchmen –Winner
  • Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
  • Shira Haas - Unorthodox
  • Octavia Spencer - Self Made
  • Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere

-Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Watchmen –Winner
  • Jovan Adepo - Watchmen
  • Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
  • Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen
  • Dylan McDermott - Hollywood
  • Jim Parsons - Hollywood

-Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Uzo Aduba for Mrs. America –Winner
  • Toni Collette - Unbelievable
  • Margo Martindale - Mrs. America
  • Jean Smart - Watchmen
  • Holland Taylor - Hollywood
  • Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America

-Best Comedy

  • Schitt’s Creek – Winner
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Dead to Me
  • The Good Place
  • Insecure
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • What We Do in the Shadows

-Best Actor, Comedy

  • Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek –Winner
  • Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
  • Don Cheadle - Black Monday
  • Ted Danson - The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy

-Best Actress Comedy

  • Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek –Winner
  • Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Linda Cardellini - Dead to Me
  • Issa Rae - Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

-Best Supporting Actor, Comedy

  • Daniel Levy for Schitt’s Creek–Winner
  • Mahershala Ali - Ramy
  • Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
  • Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • William Jackson Harper - The Good Place
  • Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

-Best Supporting Actress, Comedy

  • Annie Murphy for Schitt’s Creek–Winner
  • Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • D’Arcy Carden - The Good Place
  • Betty Gilpin - GLOW
  • Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
  • Yvonne Orji - Insecure
  • Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

-Directing for a Comedy Series

  • Schitt’s Creek – Happy Ending–Winner
  • The Great - Pilot
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - It's Comedy or Cabbage
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Marvelous Radio
  • Modern Family - Finale Part 2
  • Ramy - Miakhalifa.mov
  • Will & Grace - We Love Lucy

-Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Schitt’s Creek – Happy Ending –Winner
  • Schitt’s Creek – The Presidential Suite
  • What Do We Do in the Shadows – Collaboration
  • What Do We Do in the Shadows – Ghosts
  • What Do We Do in the Shadows –On the Run
  • The Good Place – Whenever You’re Ready
  • The Great – The Great

-Drama Series

  • Succession --Winner
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Killing Eve
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Stranger Things

-Best Actor for Drama Series

  • Jeremy Strong – Succession -Winner
  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
  • Steve Carell - The Morning Show
  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Billy Porter - Pose

-Best Actress for Drama Series

  • Zendaya - Euphoria --Winner
  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman - The Crown
  • Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney - Ozark
  • Sandra Oh- Killing Eve

-Best Supporting Actor for Drama Series

  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show --Winner
  • Nicholas Braun - Succession
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
  • Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
  • Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
  • Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

-Best Supporting Actress for Drama Series

  • Julia Garner - Ozark --Winner
  • Helena Bonham Carter- The Crown
  • Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
  • Thandie Newton - Westworld
  • Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
  • Sarah Snookv - Succession
  • Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

-Writing for a Drama Series

  • Succession - This Is Not For Tears --Winner
  • Better Call Saul - Bad Choice Road
  • Better Call Saul - Bagman
  • The Crown - Aberfan
  • Ozark - All In
  • Ozark - Boss Flight
  • Ozark,- Fire Pink

-Best TV Movie

  • American Son
  • Bad Education
  • Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

-Competition Program

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race --Winner
  • The Masked Singer
  • Nailed It!
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

-Variety Talk Series

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver –Winner
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

-Host for a Reality or Competition Program

  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
  • Nicole Byer - Nailed It
  • Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
  • RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio - Top Chef
  • Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It

-Directing for a Drama Series

  • Succession - Hunting --Winner
  • The Crown - Cri de Coeur
  • The Crown - Aberfan
  • Homeland - Prisoners of War
  • The Morning Show - The Interview
  • Ozark - Fire Pink
  • Ozark - Su Casa Es Mi Casa
  • Succession - This Is Not For Tears

-Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

  • Unorthodox –Winner
  • Little Fires Everywhere - Find a Way
  • Normal People - Episode 5
  • Watchmen - It’s Summer And We’re Running Out of Time
  • Watchmen - Little Fear of Lightning
  • Watchmen - This Extraordinary Being

-Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

  • Watchmen –This Extraordinary Being –Winner
  • Mrs. America - Shirley
  • Normal People - Episode 3
  • Unbelievable - Episode 1
  • Unorthodox - Part 1

