Kareena Kapoor looks radiant as she enters her 40th year

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor mesmerised her fans with a glowing photo she posted on her Instagram as she entered her 40th year.



The Good Newwz actress, who will be celebrating her birthday on Monday September 21, shared her adorable monochrome photo and wrote in her pre-birthday message, saying “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with love and sweet wishes shortly after she shared the endearing post.



Earlier, Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared glimpse of her birthday preparations by posting a photo of ‘Kebabs’ in her Insta story and wrote with heart emoticons “Birthday kebabs getting ready”.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar Aamir Khan.