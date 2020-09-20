close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
Entertainment

September 20, 2020

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about playing the 'remarkable' Lady Diana in 'The Crown'

Famed actor Elizabeth Debicki is getting ready to step into the shoes  of Princess Diana in the Netflix original series, The Crown.

However, while fans may be over the moon about the character entering the famous series, the Aussie actor is “terrified” to take on the role of the ‘People’s Princess.’

Speaking about her upcoming character in The Crown, Elizabeth told the Mirror all about how she felt taking up the challenging part.

“It’s a dream role. She is such a remarkable human being and she really does still live in the hearts of so many people,” she said.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m terrified and I’m excited. I can’t wait to start,” she added.

Elizabeth will carry forward the role of Diana from Emma Corrin who plays the younger version of the late royal in the fourth season which will be out late this year. 

