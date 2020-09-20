‘ABCD’ star Kishore Aman Shetty arrested for selling drugs

Bollywood actor and dancer Kishore Aman Shetty has been arrested by Mangaluru police on Saturday for possession of drugs.



According to Indian media, reality show Dance India Dance and film ABCD star was allegedly trying to sell the drugs he bought from Mumbai.

According to Mangaluru police commissioner, the 30-year-old actor-dancer was selling drugs alongwith his accomplice Aqeel Nausheel in Mangalore city of Karnataka.

A case has been registered against Kishore Shetty and Nausheel under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and police will also probe their drug connection to Mumbai.

Kishore was a participant in India’s popular dance reality show Dance India Dance and was also part of hit film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.