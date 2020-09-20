Prince Harry learning production to escape Meghan’s shadow and ‘conquer’ Hollywood

Prince Harry will be taking on paths that would be relatively new to him, given his lack of experience on the entertainment side as compared to his wife Meghan Markle.

According the Duke of Sussex’s friends, he is looking to conquer the world of showbiz and has no shame in starting from the bottom as he is currently taking up web-based production courses.

He is also reportedly looking up to film director, Ron Howard.

A source cited by Daily Mirror claimed: “Harry has been doing courses, most recently a five-day ‘creative producing lab’. There is talk of Ron Howard being someone to emulate. It would prove to his family and the world he’s not going to sit back and sponge off his name.”

“Harry wants to work and is willing to do that from the bottom up. He also doesn’t want to be in Meghan’s shadow either. He is in a very creative headspace and is determined to work as hard as he can,” the insider added.

Apart from that, the duke is also looking to take up a masterclass in “documentary filmmaking and navigating truth and ethics”.