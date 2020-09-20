Esra Bilgic shares trailer of new episode of 'Ramo'

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has shared the trailer of the new episode of her thriller Ramo after the success of its first episode.

Esra, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and posted the trailer of the next episode.

She wrote with a heart emoji, saying “#RAMO new episode trailer.”

Earlier, Esra thanked her fans for their overwhelming response to the second season of her crime drama series.



The much-anticipated thriller Ramo's new season hit TV screens with a bang on Friday.

The actress shared the poster of the drama on her Instagram story and thanked fans in Turkish language.

She wrote with heart emoticons, “Tesekkur ederiz”.



