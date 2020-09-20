Dia Mirza claims Bollywood has failed to portray its women positively

'We need to rethink the way we treat our women and female characters in films,' Dia Mirza said

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has always been the industry’s loudest voice when it comes to issues to social and political justice.

The Sanju actor recently came forth to speak about how women in Bollywood are often falling prey the patriarchal set-ups and are held back from being represented positively.

Speaking about the objectification of women during a humanitarian series by Liberatum, Dia stressed on the need for the narrative to change in the industry.

“We need to rethink the way we treat our women and female characters in films,” she said.

“There are different types of people who tell stories in cinema and a lot of what is made is their reflection of what they understand of what is happening in society, from their experiences, what they imbibe and consequently how they reflect that through their cinematic journey,” she added.

“And then some don’t think of any of this and treat cinema like a mass entertainment business that caters to a vast percentage of the audience. And unfortunately, there is a large part of the audience that does enjoy this narrative and it is disgusting,” she continued.

“It is deeply offensive and I feel that more and more of us need to come forward and refuse this kind of narrative and keep it very apparent that this is unacceptable to us as women,” she said.

“And refusing to be objectified. One thing is a celebration of sensuality, but then there is this objectification,” she concluded.