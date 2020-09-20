Ayeza Khan shares priceless picture from graduation ceremony

Ayeza Khan keeps her fans hooked on to her Instagram account with all the insightful pictures she shares every now and then.

The actress on Saturday took to the social media site to share a rare glimpse inside her memorable graduation ceremony.

In the photo, Ayeza can be seen sporting graduation cap and gown, flashing her beautiful smile to the camera.

She can be surrounded by her parents on both sides in the heartwarming photo.

"Throwback to #graduationday," Ayeza captioned the photo.



Earlier during the day, Ayeza had shared a stunning mugshot of hers in which she looked ethereal.

"Another blessed morning," the starlet wrote.









