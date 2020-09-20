Salman Khan makes massive appearance in newly-dropped teaser of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Bigg Boss season 14 is all set to hit the TV screens and teaser of the upcoming reality TV show has Salman Khan making a mighty appearance.

The newly released teaser features Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar giving a strict warning to the participants of the show.

Towards the end of the clip, Salman appears saying, “Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”



An earlier clip shared by the makers of the show featured Salman Khan mopping the floor.

“Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue," the video was captioned.

Meanwhile, Indian Express cited a source as saying, “Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020.”