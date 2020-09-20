Jessica Mulroney issues strong statement on Meghan Markle putting rift rumours to rest

Jessica Mulroney's friendship with Meghan Markle had hit a rough patch after the former's white privilege scandal emerged.

Now, the stylist has come forth revealing her current friendship status with the Duchess of Sussex in a strongly-worded statement.

Addressing rift rumours while saying that Meghan is the kindest person she has met, Jessica said, "I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday."

Jessica wrote on her Instagram Story, "Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

The Canadian and stylist and her three kids had a pivotal role to play in Harry and Meghan's stunning wedding in 2018.

Her daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid, while her twin sons John and Brian served as page boys and were even given the important task of holding Meghan's veil as she walked down the aisle.

Earlier, Jess posted a rare photo from Meghan's wedding, and deleted it later.

"I see this and pure joy," she had captioned it.









