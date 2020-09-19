‘Khaali Peeli’ makers rename ‘racist’ Beyoncé song for the second time

Allegations of racism have been slapped on the film even before it hit the theaters

After causing public outrage, the makers of Bollywood film Khaali Peeli have changed the name of their song yet again.

With allegations of racism being slapped on the film that has yet to hit theaters, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s filmmaker decided to change the name of their contentious track Beyonce Sharma Jayegi to Beyonse Sharma Jaygi earlier.

And now, they have made yet another amendment becoming the internet’s latest joke after renaming the track, Duniya Sharma Jayegi.

Earlier, director of the film Maqbool Khan stepped forward to clear the air following the backlash.

“First, without any hesitation or excuses we want to apologise to anyone offended. We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially. In fact, the term ‘goriya’ has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn’t occur to any of us to interpret it in the literal manner,” he was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

“Also the comparison with Beyonce is simply meant to be a street-smart guy flattering a girl who is trying to impress that her dancing/performance is worth comparing to even Beyonce who we all see as the final word, the epitome of talent, beauty, performance, style and attitude. We are all huge fans, and there was never any question of disrespect,” he added.

Lyricist of the song, Kumaar also defended his track, saying: “Goriya as a word has been used in many Hindi songs earlier. Our idea was to simply use a synonym to ‘girl’. There is no derogation intended - we revere beauty of global celebrity Beyoncé and don’t mean to hurt any of her fans.”