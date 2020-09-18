Multiple men gang rape woman in Sheikhupura after holding husband hostage

The couple had arrived in Lahore from Rawalpindi on September 16 in search of jobs. — The News/Files

SHEIKHUPURA: Several men allegedly gang raped a woman as her husband was held hostage in Kala Shah Kaku, a town in Sheikhupura district police said Friday.

According to DPO Sheikhupura Salahuddin, the couple had arrived in Lahore from Rawalpindi on September 16 in search of jobs. After running out of money, the husband and wife were sitting outside the Minar-e-Pakistan when a conman tricked them into coming with him to his village.

The couple said that the suspect lured them with the promise to find them jobs and a place to stay. However, when they reached Kala Shah Kaku, they were held hostage and four to five men, according to the woman, gang raped her in her husband's presence.

Police said that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway while six suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The woman's medical test has been conducted and her DNA samples have been collected by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, said the Sheikhupura DPO.

A week earlier, Pakistanis from all walks of life took to the streets demanding immediate and stern action against those involved in the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape.

Two suspects had allegedly robbed and gang-raped a woman in front of her children on September 9 in an area falling within Gujjarpura police station's jurisdiction.

The woman was driving to Gujranwala along with her children when she was forced to stop at around 1:30am at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway after reportedly running out of fuel.