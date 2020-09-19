FBR asks Sarina Isa to pay Rs35 million in taxes

"The FBR issued the order on September 14, and I have just received it" says Sarina Isa. — The News/Files

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife — Sarina Isa — has been asked to pay Rs35 million in taxes by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) she confirmed, terming the order 'illegal'.



She said that the 164-page FBR order was sent without her statement being recorded, and that she will challenge it.



"The FBR issued the order on September 14, and I have just received it" she said.

Isa said that the order did not include her salary, agricultural income and income from the sale of property in Karachi. She added that despite repeated requests, the tax authority did not give her details of her statements.



The Supreme Judicial Council had initiated proceedings over Justice Isa's alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015. After a series of hearings, the apex court eventually dismissed the reference against the judge.

In a majority verdict, the presidential reference was quashed by the apex court as it has "no legal affect".

Moreover, the show cause notice issued for "writing letters to President Arif Alvi" was withdrawn under the SC verdict.



However, the bench had asked the FBR to launch an inquiry into the foreign properties of the judge’s family members and to submit its report to the SJC.

Commenting on the June 19 order by the SC, directing the FBR to look into the nature and source of funds of the Justice Isa’s wife and children, Sarina had said that by directing the FBR to issue notices “the Court has assumed executive powers and functions, which, with utmost respect, is not permitted under our constitutional framework”.

