Queen Elizabeth strips Harvey Weinstein of his honorary CBE

Queen Elizabeth II has stripped disgraced US filmmaker Harvey Weinstein of his honorary CBE, a top British honor, after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape.



According to the official announcement in the London Gazette, “The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.”

Weinstein, 68, was awarded the CBE in 2004 for his contribution to British film industry.

In March this year, the disgraced filmmaker was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape in US.

According to British media, the decision was made at a recent meeting of the Honours Forfeiture Committee and with the approval of the Queen.

The British cabinet official has also confirmed the news to the Variety.