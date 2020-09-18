close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 18, 2020
Sajal Ali leaves Zara Noor Abbas awestruck with her stunning latest photos

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has left her best friend Zara Noor Abbas and other fans awestruck with her latest stunning pictures.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and posted adorable photos of her with Zara Noor Abbas, where they could be seen fondling one another.

Sajal looked ethereal in the picture, which also caught the attention of her best friend on the photo-video sharing app.

Zara dropped a lovely comment, saying “Ufhh ufhh”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of Sajal’s fans as well, who also flooded the comment section with heart and love emoticons.

On the work front, Sajal Ali was last seen in spiritual romantic drama series Alif along with Hamza Ali Abbasi.

