Vikram Bhatt on Bollywood's massive drug addiction: 'Drugs are offered in trays at parties'

Kangana Ranaut came under flak after stating that about 99% of people in the Bollywood industry consume drugs in one way or another.



While there are very few who actually call spade a spade, among them is director Vikram Bhatt.

The filmmaker echoed support for Kangana's claims revealing that he was once told about high profile Bollywood parties in which trays full of drugs would be presented to the guests and then they would pick a drug of their choice.

In an interview to Navbharat Times, Vikram said, “I have never been to a party where drugs have been taken by anyone. I have been to big parties. Somebody once told me that in some parties, different kinds of drugs are offered in trays. The guests then pick up the drug of their choice. However, I have never seen any such thing in the parties I’ve been to.”

His daughter Krishna also agreed to what her father said, stating that she was aware of such parties, but had never taken drugs herself.

Vikram then said that although he has never been to party where this sort of activity has happened, this doesn’t mean that the problem does not exist.

However, he did acknowledge that the drug consumptions is not exclusive to Bollywood.



“Now you tell me that it is possible that the consumption of drugs in the entire country is only in the film industry. Everyone knows that this is not possible. There are rich and high profile people who are not a part of the film industry. But people are trying to get a hold of only Bollywood celebrities who are in the limelight,” he said.

“I am not saying that there is no usage of drugs in the film industry. If this is happening in the whole world then must be going on in the film industry too. It seems childish to say and believe that drugs are exclusive to Bollywood. Is the Narcotics Control Bureau created just for the film industry?" Vikram added.