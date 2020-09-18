Shilpa Shetty to clear the air on cheating allegations against her and husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is gearing up to reveal the massive truth about cheating allegations against her and husband Raj Kundra.

The couple was accused of cheating on an investor in a gold purchase scheme.

Responding to the allegations, Shilpa said, "All these allegations made by Sachiin Joshi are completely false and baseless. At Satyug Gold, each and every client’s orders have been fulfilled in time. We have even deposited 1kg gold for which Sachiin Joshi is yet to pay the demurrage charges legally applicable.

"Not many know, we also have a cheque bouncing case in court against this serial defaulter. If we didn’t wish to give him the gold, we would not have it deposited it in court. The court has now appointed an arbitrator where we have presented the charges that are due and clearly mentioned on the invoice and website. The truth will be out real soon,” she said.

Earlier in March, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra made the same claims.

“It is to state that the claims made by the so-called NRI or Gutka Baron’s son (as the media terms him) namely Mr. Sachin Joshi is totally false and frivolous. I would like to clarify the news doing the rounds and blatantly picked up by other news agencies without verifying the facts with other parties involved.

"This act of Mr. Sachin Joshi is yet another attempt to malign and tarnish my image and reputation in the country. He has made several attempts before earlier so this is nothing new,” he wrote in a statement.

