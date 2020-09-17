Meghan Markle looks elegant in throwback photo with her mother Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle, who shares a close bond with her mother Doria Ragland, looked gorgeous in a throwback picture with her.

Doria was the only member of the Duchess’ family to attend her wedding with Prince Harry that took place at St. George’s Chapel in May 2018.

Meghan looks gorgeous in a blue outfit with her mother Doria, who works as a yoga instructor in L.A, in the throwback picture. Her sparkling smile in the photo is a proof of her sweet bond with her mum.

Doria had also visited her daughter and Prince Harry in the months leading up to their nuptials and was also by her side during the Duchess’ first royal hosting event in September 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into their new home in Montecito, a community in Santa Barbara, about an hour north of Los Angeles.

