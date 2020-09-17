Mumbai Police's special perks for Jaya Bachchan: Beefed-up security outside her residence

Jaya Bachchan's Mumbai residence is now being given special protection by the city police, after her explosive remarks in the National Assembly blasting Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday.

According to a minister, the Maharashtra Police has ightened security for the Bachchan family.

A specially dedicated team will be deployed outside the Bachchans' house in Juhu, following any danger from threats.

"The police will increase the security to the Bachchan family after they faced trolling and harassment in the wake of Jaya Bachchan's statements in the Rajya Sabha," Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said on Wednesday.



The police will also take into accounts online bullying and harassment targeting the family, it was added.

On the contrary, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane also demanded protection for Rohan Rai, a small-time actor who reportedly planned to marry his former girlfriend Disha Salian.

Disha was Sushant's former manager who passed away mysteriously a week before the actor.

Bachchan's residence is to be guarded by the police after Jaya lashed out at a few insiders trying to tarnish the film industry.

"Just because of a few persons, you cannot tarnish the entire industry. 'Jis thali mein khaate hain, ussi mein chhed karte hain' (biting the hand that feeds)," she said in her fiery speech.