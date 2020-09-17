Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager denies actor ever consumed drugs

Sushant Singh Rajput denied all claims suggesting he was regular at drug parties, someone who procured and consumed drugs frequently.

Ankit Acharya, during an interview with Times Now, stated that the actor was murdered.

"I've been saying since day one that it was not a suicide, but a murder. Sushant was never into drugs, he was aware that drugs will not allow him to follow his dreams," Acharya said.

"He was strangled and forensic report will confirm murder," he added.

Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - that earlier arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea, issued a statement reading, "One of the team member of SIT has been tested positive for corona.

We just received the antigen test report. In view of that other members will be tested and due protocol laid down will be followed. Accordingly, we have sent back Shruti Modi who had joined investigation today morning," NCB's deputy director KPS Malhotra said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

His death was declared a suicide until Sushant's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar, turning a new angle in the case.