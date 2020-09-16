Feroze Khan calls out Bakhtawar Bhutto over Motorway incident comments

'I would like to ask you what has your party being doing while in power all these years?' asked Feroze

Pakistani film and TV star Feroze Khan has criticized Pakistan People’s Party leader Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari after she issued her statement on the Motorway incident.

The Khaani star was responding to a tweet by Bakhtawar stressing on the need for change in the country to counter rape culture.

“Rape is so rampant and ignored from madrasahs to parking lots to homes from women to children to animals Pakistan needs sex education. It is the most underreported crime - the only way forward is education and instead of pretending - we need to confront, voice and teach better!” Bakhtawar tweeted.

Retorting to her statement, Khan wrote: “I would like to ask you what has your party being doing while in power all these years? Are you finally waking up?”

