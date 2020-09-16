Kim Kardashian to stay off social media in protest: 'Tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit'

Kim Kardashian is using her voice to put an end to the spread of misinformation on the web.

The reality TV star has come forth joining hands with the #StopHateForProfit to stop the disemination of hate, propaganda and misinformation, on social media sites including Facebook and Instagram.

In a post uploaded on Tuesday, Kim wrote, "I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook," adding, "but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed."

She continued, "Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy."



The makeup mogul added, "Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Link in bio for more info on how to preserve truth."

Othe celebrities coming together for the same cause, include Demi Lovato, Kerry Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio and Katy Perry.

As part of the campaign the stars will be staying off Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, September 16 for a dedicated week-long campaign about misinformation on the platform.