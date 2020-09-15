Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in latest picture from the beach 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif is taking the internet by storm after uploading a stunning snap from her beach outing recently.
On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to wow her fans with her captivating beauty in a mesmerising photo.
Wearing a gorgeous net top, Katrina can be seen flaunting her long wet locks.
The Bharat starlet can be seen donning a simple look, keeping her makeup minimal.