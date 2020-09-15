close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 15, 2020

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in latest picture from the beach

Katrina Kaif is taking the internet by storm after uploading a stunning snap from her beach outing recently. 

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to wow her fans with her captivating beauty in a mesmerising photo.

Wearing a gorgeous net top, Katrina can be seen flaunting her long wet locks. 

The Bharat starlet can be seen donning a simple look, keeping her makeup minimal. 

Check out Katrina's latest picture here

