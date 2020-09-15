Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt dance to Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan's tunes

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen shaking a leg to Nazia Hassan’s song Aap Jesa Koi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's most sought-after couple, were seen dancing to Pakistani music legend Nazia Hassan’s song.

In a special birthday tribute for Riddhima Kapoor, the power couple was seen shaking a leg to the late singer’s song Aap Jesa Koi, along with Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni was also seen grooving to the track with Manish Malhotra and Surily Goel.

Sharing the video, Riddhima wrote: "Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you, everyone.”

