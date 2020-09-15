Unseen footage shows Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan smoking together

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty opened pandora's box revealing that Bollywood celebrities have deep-rooted connections with the drug mafia.

In particular, she stated that Sushant used to procure drugs with her and they were joined at parties by Sara Ali Khan.

Amid the entire scenario, an unseen footage has emerged on the web and is going viral showing Sushant and Sara smoking at the late actor's farmhouse.

Recorded using a drone at Sushant's Pavana Lake farmhouse, the clip shows the two co-actors smoking casually after wrapping up the promotions of Kedarnath.

Earlier, a similar video had surfaced wherein Sushant and Rhea were seen smoking 'rolled cigarettes' reportedly.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau is likely to summon Sara, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta to probe the drugs' angle in the case.

According to Times Now, summons will be issued to them on Tuesday by the central agency, that is ‘likely’ to call them in for questioning by the end of this week.