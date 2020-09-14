Hamza Ali Abbasi announces boycott of Netflix over 'Cuties'

Reacting to Netflix's decision to release a controversial film despite worldwide protests , Hamza Ali Abbasi on Sunday said he has canceled his Netflix subscription.

Thousands of people have launched a call to boycott Netflix over the French film "Mignonnes" -- known as "Cuties" in English -- angry that its young stars were portrayed in a sexualized way.

The film is directed by French-Senegalese director Maimouna Doucoure, and started streaming September 9. More than 200,000 tweets with the hashtag "#CancelNetflix" became the top trending topic one day later.

Taking to Twitter, Hamza wrote, "Despite global condemnation, Netflix still went ahead & released CUTIES! Yup, now we have soft core Pedo Porn on a mainstream media platform. Thats a deal breaker for me. Cant do much but what i can do is Cancel my Netflix subscription, maybe YOU SHOULD TOO!" (sic)