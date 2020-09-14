Hamza Ali Abbasi announces boycott of Netflix over 'Cuties'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reacting to Netflix's decision to release a controversial film despite worldwide protests , Hamza Ali Abbasi on Sunday said he has canceled his Netflix subscription.
Thousands of people have launched a call to boycott Netflix over the French film "Mignonnes" -- known as "Cuties" in English -- angry that its young stars were portrayed in a sexualized way.
The film is directed by French-Senegalese director Maimouna Doucoure, and started streaming September 9. More than 200,000 tweets with the hashtag "#CancelNetflix" became the top trending topic one day later.
Taking to Twitter, Hamza wrote, "Despite global condemnation, Netflix still went ahead & released CUTIES! Yup, now we have soft core Pedo Porn on a mainstream media platform. Thats a deal breaker for me. Cant do much but what i can do is Cancel my Netflix subscription, maybe YOU SHOULD TOO!" (sic)