Mon Sep 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 14, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres accused of lying to Ellen Show guests

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 14, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres has been facing a string of allegations which include lying to guests on the Ellen Show.

According to a latest report, the TV show host made false promises to guests.

An entertainment portal in the past reported that the comedian interviewed a struggling female college student who had been donating blood for six months to help pay for her tuition.

Touched by the story, DeGeneres told the guest that Shutter Pay, one of the show’s partners will help pay for her tuition.

"However, it was evident that Portia de Rossi’s wife got the information wrong. A producer whispered in her earpiece and told her that they will only be giving the student a computer," read the report.

In another controversial interview compiled by BuzzFeed News, it was observed that Ellen Show’s producers also lied to guests.

Giving an example, the report said Ellen Show told her audiences that they will be receiving a free CD of Flo Rida. But the taping for the episode wrapped up and they never received the CD.

