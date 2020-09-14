Machine Gun Kelly reveals he was on drugs during Celebrity All-Star softball game

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Machine Gun Kelly participated in the Celebrity All-Star softball game last year.
The rapper played in his home State of Cleveland and crushed a ball into right field, which qualified as an inside the park home run.
When a fan of the rapper shared a throwback picture from the game recently, MGK revealed that he was on drugs that day.