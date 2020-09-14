close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 14, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly reveals he was on drugs during Celebrity All-Star softball game

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 14, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly participated in the Celebrity All-Star softball game last year.

The rapper played in his home State of Cleveland and crushed a ball into right field, which qualified as an inside the park home run.

When a fan of the rapper shared a throwback picture from the game recently, MGK revealed that he was on drugs that day.


