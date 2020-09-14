From 'Beyoncé' to 'Beyonse': 'Khaali Peeli' makers alter song title after backlash

The song from the upcoming Bollywood offering, Khaali Peeli changed its title

Following intense backlash, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi has been renamed.

The song from the upcoming Bollywood offering, Khaali Peeli changed its title, altering the spelling of the global singing sensation, Beyoncé to Beyonse.

Now called Beyonse Sharma Jayegi, the song had faced immense censure on social media as users slammed the makers over the racist and sexist undertones.

Earlier, director of the film Maqbool Khan stepped forward to clear the air following the backlash.

“First, without any hesitation or excuses we want to apologise to anyone offended. We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially. In fact, the term ‘goriya’ has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn’t occur to any of us to interpret it in the literal manner,” he was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

“Also the comparison with Beyonce is simply meant to be a street-smart guy flattering a girl who is trying to impress that her dancing/performance is worth comparing to even Beyonce who we all see as the final word, the epitome of talent, beauty, performance, style and attitude. We are all huge fans, and there was never any question of disrespect,” he added.

Lyricist of the song, Kumaar also defended his track, saying: “Goriya as a word has been used in many Hindi songs earlier. Our idea was to simply use a synonym to ‘girl’. There is no derogation intended - we revere beauty of global celebrity Beyoncé and don’t mean to hurt any of her fans.”