Covid-19 positive Malaika Arora’s heart breaks to not be able to hug her two ‘babies’

Indian star Malaika Arora, who was diagnosed with coronavirus and is under self-quarantine at home, has said her heart breaks to not be able to hug her two ‘babies’, however saying ‘Love knows no boundaries’.



Sharing a sweet photo of her son Arhaan Khan and their pet dog watching her from the other side of wall, on Instagram, the Dabangg actress wrote, “With our social distancing and self-quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk.”

Malaika further said, “While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through....#thistooshallpass.”



Last week, Arora confirmed she has been diagnosed with coronavirus, however, saying she was feeling 'fine'.

Malaika in an Instagram post on September 7 had said said, “Today, I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities.”

Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also tested positive for Covid-19 and he had isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors.

