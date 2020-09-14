‘Ertugrul’ star Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather passes away

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather passed away

Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul star Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather Mehmed Al passed away on Sunday.



Celal Al, who essays the role of Abdul Rahman Alp -warrior and close aide of Ertugrul- in Dirilis: Ertugul, turned to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with his grandfather and announced that he had passed away.

He also posted a throwback with his grandfather, Mehmed, in his Insta story and asked his fans to pray for the departed soul.



Condolences started pouring in shortly after he shared the sad news on social media.

Celal Al rose to international fame after he played a key role Dirilis: Ertugrul. He has also won the hearts of Pakistani fans after the drama series started airing with Urdu dubbing.