Princess Diana buried a dead body in the palace gardens secretly, says her butler

The life of the late Princess Diana’ was filled to the brim with mysteries and immense drama that has been coming afloat even decades after her passing.



According to her former butler, Paul Burrell, the Princess of Wales had used the garden to bury her friend’s stillborn baby.

Express reports that Burrell wrote in his 2006 book The Way We Are, that her best friend, Rosa Monckton had given birth to a stillborn baby in 1994 and the infant was buried in the garden secretly.

Monckton also confirmed the incident, as she told Australia’s Channel 7 that she did have a stillborn child which Diana offered to bury in the garden.

“I’m going to tell the chief inspector that we’re going to bury a pet in the garden. Only you, I, and Rosa will know it’s a baby,” said Monckton when Burrell asked the princess how she intends to get past security.

She also remembered how she had an emotional ceremony in the garden after which Diana also gave her a key to the garden, which is still in her possession.