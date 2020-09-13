Tiger Shroff thanks fans for their love for teaser of his debut song ‘Unbelievable’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is all set to make his debut as a singer, has thanked his fans for their all the love for the teaser of is track ‘Unbelievable’.



The teaser of Baaghi 3 actor’s debut song was released on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared his still from the video and wrote, “Hey guys thank you for all the love for our teaser #unbelievableteaser #outnow #youareunbelievable.”

In his previous post, the War star shared the teaser of Unbelievable and wrote, “Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable.”



The debut track of Tiger Shroff will be released on September 22.

Earlier, Tiger had said “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward.”

“Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new’, he said and added “Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon.”