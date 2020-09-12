close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
Ayeza Khan sets the internet ablaze with 'sparkling' new picture

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan never ceases to amaze fans by her utmost beauty. 

The ravishing starlet took to Instagram on Saturday to share a gorgeous new selfie wherein she looks absolutely stunning. 

Channelizing her inner diva, Ayeza sported a black T-shirt in the look. 

She kept her makeup minimal with nude lips and smoky eyes, making a statement. 

However, what made Ayeza's picture magical is the glitter filter she used on Instagram.

"Believe in your sparkle," the actress captioned her post. 

Check out Ayeza's latest selfie here

Believe in your sparkle

