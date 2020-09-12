Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with David Beckham to campaign against child abuse

Ayushmann Khurrana has been approached by UNICEF India in joining football star David Beckham

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has always been using his colossal platform to highlight issues of great significance that fall prey to negligence.

The Luka Chuppi actor has been approached by UNICEF India in joining football star David Beckham to campaign against child abuse.

The actor, 35, posted a video on his Instagram where he and UNICEF Representative in India, Dr Yasmin Ali Haque sat down for an interview.

"I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate. He's an actor who challenges the boundary of every role he plays. And now he is here to challenge all of us to do more to ensure every child has a safe and bright future," said Haque.

"He will bring a sensitivity, passion, and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children. Ayushmann's support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with Covid-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic," she added.

Ayuhsmann spoke to Haque saying: "I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life. As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside."



He is looking to extend support to "the rights of the most vulnerable children so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence."