Miley Cyrus keeping fingers crossed for a ‘Hannah Montana’ revival

American singer Miley Cyrus unleashed a wave of elation amongst her fans after she expressed hopes for a Hannah Montana reboot.

During an interview with Capital FM, the Wrecking Ball crooner confirmed that she would totally be on-board to bring back the much-loved Disney series, nine years after it came to an end.

While she did admit that the revival of the show would certainly be exciting, she still thinks it isn’t time for it to happen just yet.

“You know when something like a good vintage t-shirt, enough time has to go by for it to be good again? It goes through a period where it’s bad because it’s old, but then it’s so old it’s good again. That’s why we have to wait,” said Cyrus.

“Hannah [Montana] is like a fine wine. We gotta wait until she’s ready,” she said.

She also revealed how she has all of her costumes from the show saved and she even makes all of her guests try on the blonde wigs.