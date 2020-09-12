Rihanna’s London rental mansion goes on sale for $41 million

Singer and actress Rihanna’s London mansion, that she rented for £18,000 a week since 2018, is listed for sale for staggering $41 million.

The eight-bedroom property is located in St. John’s Wood, London. It also features a private lift, cinema system, gym, driveway with space for 10 cars, six bathrooms, media room and the stylish furniture the 32-year-old singer used during her stay.

Rihanna had spent nearly more than a year secretly in the London mansion before returning to US.

According to Daily Mail, Rihanna had revealed in an interview that she loved living in London.

The Diamonds singer, who was dating an Arab billionaire was living in the mansion before their relationship ended in January 2020, according to the report.

Last year, Rihanna had disclosed that she had been leaving in London for over a year, sending her fans into frenzy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rihanna, who has not released an LP since Anti in 2016, has promised her new album will be ‘worth the wait’.