Brad Pitt’s wine being sold by Nicole Poturalski’s husband at his restaurant

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is at the top of his game in not just his professional life nut also his personal life.

According to the latest intel on Tinseltown’s golden boy, he is reportedly using his girlfriend Nicole Poturalski’s husband to promote his and Angelina Jolie's winery business.

Circulating reports revealed that Nicole’s husband Roland Mary’s restaurant is one of Berlin’s most renowned eateries and they have now started serving Pitt and Jolie’s jointly-owned wine brand, Miraval Rosé wine.

The menu reads: “For lunch we offer you this exceptional wine by the glas.”

Earlier, it was reported that the 27-year-old German model is in an open marriage with 68-year-old Mary whose restaurant Pitt frequented during the filming of Inglorious Bastards in 2009.