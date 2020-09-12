Demi Lovato reveals she fell in love with Max Ehrich the night she met him before lockdown

US singer Demi Lovato, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Max Ehrich in July, has revealed that she fell in love with her fiancé the night she met him.



In two virtual interviews recently, the 28-year-old Sorry Not Sorry singer said she started dating Max, 29 one week before coronavirus lockdown.

Demi further revealed that she fell in love with Max the night she met him, adding that they went into lockdown together one week after they began dating.

She went on to say their relationship accelerated during quarantining together.

Max and the former Disney star had announced their engagement on July 23 in Instagram posts.

She had written, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you.”

“It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!.”

