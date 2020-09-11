Akshay Kumar discloses he drinks cow urine every day for THIS reason

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is one of the fittest actors in the B-town, has disclosed that he drinks cow urine every day.



The 53-year-old Good Newwz actor revealed this during a live session on Instagram with wildlife adventure.

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Scotland for the shooting of his upcoming film Bell Bottom, further said that he drinks the cow urine for ayurvedic reasons.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

The film was set to hit the theaters in March, but its release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, Akshay will portray the lead role in Ranjit M Tewari’s directorial spy thriller Bell Bottom. The film will hit the screens in April 2021.