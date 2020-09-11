‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah gives sneak peek into her daily routine with daughter Alara

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar treated her fans with sweet snaps of herself with daughter Alara and the stunning pictures have taken the internet by storm.



Taking to Instagram, Neslisah posted the pictures with Turkish language caption.

Alara, who turned two on August 17, could be seen enjoying swing with mother.



Neslisah can be seen all smiling in the adorable photo.

The endearing post has won the hearts of fan and the photo has taken the internet by storm.

Recently, Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife Neslisah celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Alara in August and shared sweet photos from the birthday party.

Engin Altan also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted a sweet photo of himself with daughter and wrote, “Happy birthday my baby girl... 2 years.”

