Ali Zafar praises Katrina Kaif as film ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ completes 9 years

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has admired co-star Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif as their film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan completed nine years of its release.



Taking to Instagram, the Mela Loot Liya singer shared the poster of the film, also featuring Katrina Kaif and Indian-American actor Imran, and wrote, “9 years ago today, my second film #MereBrotherKiDulhan alongside @katrinakaif and @imrankhan released. They were dream co stars to work with.”

Ali Zafar also heaped praises on filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, saying, “This was also the debut film of my namesake director @aliabbaszafar who’s a gem, and my first film that released in Pakistan since Tere Bin Laden had been banned.”



“The love and admiration that I have received from both sides of the border will always be etched in my heart. I live by a strong philosophy that LOVE is bound to triumph every time,” he further said.

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Mere Brother Ki Dulhan was released on September 9, 2011.