Ayeza Khan shares emotional post for her kids Hoorain and Rayan

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has shared an emotional post for her children daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.



The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with the kids and wrote, “It's impossible for me to express how much I love these two angels and how far I am willing to go for their future.”

She went on to say “They give me the strength I need to face my biggest fights and jump over my biggest obstacles.”

“Always my first priority. I put nothing above my kids. My family, the love of my life,” Ayeza Khan further said.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Ayeza is currently seen in romantic drama series Mehar Posh alongside husband Danish Taimoor.