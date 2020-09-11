Sajid Khan under fire after Indian model Paula accuses him of sexual misconduct

Sajid Khan has found himself embroiled in another controversy, this time after Indian model Paula accused him of sexual misconduct.

Khan, was earlier called out in the #MeToo movement in 2018, after not one but three women came forth claiming sexual assault from the infamous director.

In a long Instagram post, Paula detailed the incident wherein she states Khan asked her to strip for him to bag a role in his movie Housefull.

“He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me," she added.



She said that she did not have any contacts in the industry and had to fend for herself and her family.

She also alleged that he harassed her when she was just 17 years old.



Paula went on to add that she does not have any idea about the number of girls he has harassed or assaulted.

She also said that the incident had traumatised her since the age of 17 when she did not speak about it.



Paula ended her note with a hard-hitting sentence stating that people like Sajid Khan should be put behind bars for promoting the casting couch culture and stealing the dreams of vulnerable, young girls.

