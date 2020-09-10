Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, returns to enthrall fans with new drama

Much-adored actress Esra Bilgic, who mesmerised fans with her role of Halime Sultan in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is gearing up to enthrall fans with another season of her hit show 'Ramo'.

The Turkish star, who developed her own niche with her stunning acting skills in crime drama Ramo, is all set to captivate fans with the new season of the show.

Taking to Instagram, Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed, also shared a screengrab of Ramo on her Instagram Story and wrote: "With the new season of RAMO, Friday evening, September 18."

In the first season of Ramo, the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show will go on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans awestruck.

Her dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.



