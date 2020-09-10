Anurag Kashyap says he had his reasons for not working with Sushant Singh Rajput

The director has now come forth to address the rumours by posting a conversation with Sushant's manager

Bollywood director Anurag Kayshap’s has weighed in on Bollywood's current debacle, explaining why he didn't work with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The director has now come forth to address the rumours by posting a conversation with the deceased actor’s manager.

“Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him? How do you what was he going through? are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over the last 9-10 years. Yes, we know better,” he wrote.

"And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far,” he added.

"I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. haven't don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons,” he went on to say.



"Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th. It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family. As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want,” he said.



