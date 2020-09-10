Rhea Chakraborty predicted her arrest in 2009?

After the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, many social media users have started up digging up old tweets of the actor who has now become a controversial figure in India.



Following her detention at the hands of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), fans claim that the Jalebi star seems to have predicted her own arrest back in 2009.

"Just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl ....who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking (sic),” she wrote.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB after the drugs angle was brought to light regarding the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In its remand application, the NCB said: “Rhea is an active member of a drug syndicate and used to manage finance for drug procurement along with the late actor.”