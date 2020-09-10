Kangana Ranaut up in arms against ‘Bullywood activists’ and ‘fancy feminists’

Kangana Ranaut turned to Twitter to defend herself and slam the ‘fancy feminists’

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has been stuck in a debacle as she fiercely defends herself in front of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over illegal altercations at her Mumbai office.

After property was demolished by BMC, the Queen actor turned to Twitter to defend herself and slam the ‘fancy feminists’ and ‘Bullywood activists.’

“This was not just to me but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with and this building belongs to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me,” she said.

“Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists, candle march groups and award vapsi gang,” she said pointing out how the actors kept mum on “what High Court said about open murder of law and order in Maharashtra.”

“Well done, thank you for proving me right always, you all deserve the treatment you get from me,” she said.

“Now that high court has declared it is a clear case of bullying and its done right after I exposed drug racket,questioned shoddy investigations of SSR murder one can see freedom comes with a price, I am paying for mine are you paying for yours? #ShameOnMahaGovt #ShameOnBollywood,” she wrote further.